2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

28,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

GLC 300

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

28,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5652963
  • Stock #: 205732
  VIN: WDC0G4KB8JV060673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 205732
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Device Integration

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

