Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

33,158 KM

Details Description Features

$41,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 360 Cam! Navi! Low Mileage! AMG!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 360 Cam! Navi! Low Mileage! AMG!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 7408154
  2. 7408154
  3. 7408154
  4. 7408154
  5. 7408154
  6. 7408154
  7. 7408154
  8. 7408154
  9. 7408154
  10. 7408154
  11. 7408154
  12. 7408154
  13. 7408154
  14. 7408154
  15. 7408154
  16. 7408154
  17. 7408154
  18. 7408154
  19. 7408154
  20. 7408154
  21. 7408154
  22. 7408154
  23. 7408154
  24. 7408154
  25. 7408154
Contact Seller

$41,982

+ taxes & licensing

33,158KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7408154
  • Stock #: F44774
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4JV052649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2020 BMW 3 Series M3...
 26,468 KM
$59,981 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 25,000 KM
$79,981 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 43,057 KM
$27,444 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory