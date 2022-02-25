$45,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,480
+ taxes & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV
204-831-5005
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV ***NEW ARRIVAL***
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$45,480
+ taxes & licensing
50,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8363814
- Stock #: WC22054
- VIN: WDC0G4KB0JV094249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL... CONTACT US FOR DETAILS! DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5