2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

50,000 KM

Details Description

$45,480

+ tax & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV ***NEW ARRIVAL***

Location

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Used
  • Listing ID: 8363814
  • Stock #: WC22054
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB0JV094249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL... CONTACT US FOR DETAILS! DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

