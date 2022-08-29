Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

63,197 KM

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

AMG GLC 43 | Navigation | 360 Degree Camera

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 | Navigation | 360 Degree Camera

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

63,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Fire up the twin-turbo 362 horsepower 3.0L V6 power train and let the 4matic All-Wheel Drive rocket you from 0-60mph in as low as 4.3 seconds in this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Mercedes GLC43 AMG! All this while enjoying a long list of luxurious features including heated leather seating w/red stitching, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360 degree camera, heated steering wheel, power tailgate and the beautiful 21 inch rim upgrade!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Air Suspension
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

