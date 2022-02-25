Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

15,246 KM

Details Description Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 | Heated Leather | AMG Sport Package

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 | Heated Leather | AMG Sport Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

15,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8432307
  Stock #: 221402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 221402
  • Mileage 15,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Great things really do come in small packages as you can see with this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 with 4Matic All-Wheel Drive! Easy to park and very low KM, this local SUV is sure to impress with lots of features such as heated leather seating w/driver memory, back-up camera, the AMG Sport Package w/19 inch rims and great fuel economy!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

