2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$47,981 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 8 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9333160

9333160 Stock #: F4UV46

F4UV46 VIN: 4JGDA5GB2JB177041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 38,897 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 93 L Fuel Tank Axle ratio: 3.46 2 Skid Plates 95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24-Valve Turbocharged V6 Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2,850 kgs (6,283 lbs) 770.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.