2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

121,393 KM

Details

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van BASE

12038215

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van BASE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,393KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BG2EA4J3362070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Arctic White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,393 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris