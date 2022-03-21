2018 MINI 3 Door

$36,982 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 6 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8811626

8811626 Stock #: F4KW5F

F4KW5F VIN: WMWXM9C59J2F66193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 15,667 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Sport Suspension Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 3.82 Axle Ratio 44 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L 16V Twin Power Turbo Exterior Spoiler Roof Rails CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares All-season tires Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wing Spoiler Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sport Leather Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leatherette Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Dinamica/Cloth Upholstery Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Satellite radio pre-wire Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Storage Compartment Package John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripes Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming WIRED NAVIGATION PACKAGE -inc: 8.8" screen w/touch controller, Wired Package, MINI Connected XL, On-Board Navigation ESSENTIALS PACKAGE -inc: Rear Fog Lights, Panorama Sunroof, Heated Front Seats LED ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS -inc: adaptive cornering function and a darker (anthracite) interior of headlight housing, Decoding Of Variable Light

