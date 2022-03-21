Menu
2018 MINI 3 Door

15,667 KM

Details Description Features

$36,982

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

John Cooper Works 6 Speed! Navigation!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

15,667KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8811626
  • Stock #: F4KW5F
  • VIN: WMWXM9C59J2F66193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Listen to the Exhaust Crackle!
- Wired Navigation Package
- Essentials Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Performance Control
- JCW Leather Steering Wheel
- Sport Suspension
- Mini Driving Modes
- LED Headlights
- Bluetooth
- Cruise Control
- Lights Package
- Storage Compartment Package
- JCW Body Kit
- Roof Rails
- Power Locks
- Power Windows
- Classic Toggle Button Start
- Digital or Analog Speedometer Selection
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Sport Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.82 Axle Ratio
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V Twin Power Turbo
Spoiler
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Dinamica/Cloth Upholstery
Clock
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Satellite radio pre-wire
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Storage Compartment Package
John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripes
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
WIRED NAVIGATION PACKAGE -inc: 8.8" screen w/touch controller, Wired Package, MINI Connected XL, On-Board Navigation
ESSENTIALS PACKAGE -inc: Rear Fog Lights, Panorama Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
LED ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS -inc: adaptive cornering function and a darker (anthracite) interior of headlight housing, Decoding Of Variable Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

