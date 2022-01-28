Menu
2018 MINI Cooper Clubman

47,000 KM

Details Description

$30,600

+ tax & licensing
$30,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2018 MINI Cooper Clubman

2018 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper - HTD LTHR + PANO ROOF + AWD!

2018 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper - HTD LTHR + PANO ROOF + AWD!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$30,600

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8188350
  Stock #: SCV6527
  VIN: WMWLU1C59J2F29354

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pure Burgundy Metallic
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV6527
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW LOW KM MINI! ONLY 47,000KM!! *** HEATED LEATHER + PANO ROOF + ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! *** EXCELLENT ONE OWNER CARFAX HISTORY!!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit Clubman mats. Yes, Really, ONLY 47,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $30,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Ford F-150 Lari...
 8,500 KM
$83,600 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 48,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2021 CF Moto CFORCE ...
 185 KM
$12,795 + tax & lic

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
