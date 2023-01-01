2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

$32,982 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 9 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10234988

10234988 Stock #: F56W6A

F56W6A VIN: WMZYT5C31J3E62437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Melting Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 16,937 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler 4-wheel independent suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 61 L Fuel Tank Security System Pre-Wiring Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo Full-Time All-Wheel 4.059 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,120 kgs 420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Additional Features A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

