2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

45,114 KM

Details Description

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

Cooper

Location

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

45,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6347330
  • Stock #: 20603
  • VIN: WMZYV5C3XJ3E03025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Midnight Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20603
  • Mileage 45,114 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSPORTATION IS ESSENTIAL WE ARE OPEN! Appointments are preferred but not required for in store visits. We have a large showroom that is regularly sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer. You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! We invite you to take a closer look at this Hand Selected Used Car thats Priced Below Market with 3rd party technology. All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

