Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

22,822 KM

Details Description Features

$31,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,799

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S HEAD UP DISPLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S HEAD UP DISPLAY!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Contact Seller

$31,799

+ taxes & licensing

22,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6385821
  • Stock #: F3RJU5
  • VIN: WMZYT5C30J3D83275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue Exclusive
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RJU5
  • Mileage 22,822 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASE RETURN! LOCAL!
Essentials Package
Loaded Package
Style Package
LED Lights Package
Wired Navigation Package
Automatic Transmission
18inch Pin Spoke Black
Anthracite Roofliner
MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated Trim

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2015 Ford Fusion SE ...
 74,258 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Larami...
 79,728 KM
$39,899 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano S...
 65,843 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory