2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Stock #: F4B3UF

F4B3UF VIN: WMZYV5C30J3E03129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Melting Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,251 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Interior Cargo Net Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler 4-wheel independent suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 61 L Fuel Tank Security System Pre-Wiring 860# Maximum Payload Engine: 1.5L 3-Cylinder 12V Twin Power Turbo Full-Time All-Wheel 4.059 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,055 kgs Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Front Steering Wheel-Adjustable

