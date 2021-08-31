Menu
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

36,251 KM

Details Description Features

$28,982

+ tax & licensing
$28,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper 2 New Tires! Essentials and Loaded!

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper 2 New Tires! Essentials and Loaded!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$28,982

+ taxes & licensing

36,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8045527
  • Stock #: F4B3UF
  • VIN: WMZYV5C30J3E03129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Melting Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4B3UF
  • Mileage 36,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Navigation Package!

- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Comfort Access
- Wireless Charging

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Cargo Net
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
860# Maximum Payload
Engine: 1.5L 3-Cylinder 12V Twin Power Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel
4.059 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,055 kgs
6 Speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Front
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

