Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

7,906 KM

Details Description Features

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE* AWC/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/HEATED SEATS/SXM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE* AWC/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/HEATED SEATS/SXM

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

7,906KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7182812
  • Stock #: 24983
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA8JZ618491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24983
  • Mileage 7,906 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Eclipse Cross for only $24,997***** * CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 7,906 KMS! * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see this sporty yet stylish and virtually new 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE. Well equipped with awesome features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, air conditioning and more! Call us today! Sale price $25,997 cash, or JUST $24,997 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 11,945 KM
$48,997 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX MDX* ...
 53,893 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 50,574 KM
$24,997 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory