2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

74,260 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9503377
  • Stock #: 279680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, ES S-AWC, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
DIAMOND WHITE PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK FABRIC SEAT TRIM
Driver Monitoring

