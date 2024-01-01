Menu
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,993

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE Anniversary Edition Local Trade | One Owner | Clean CARFAX

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE Anniversary Edition Local Trade | One Owner | Clean CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,993

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,000KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX3JZ603765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
3.36 Axle Ratio
60 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportronic w/Paddle Shifters -inc: Idle-Neutral logic

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Black Painted Alloy
Black Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Apple CarPlay
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
SE ANNIVERSARY EDITION BASE
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service
Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio
USB input and voice control
Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander