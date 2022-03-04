Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

52,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT AWD | Roof | HTD Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT AWD | Roof | HTD Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 8631155
  2. 8631155
  3. 8631155
  4. 8631155
  5. 8631155
  6. 8631155
  7. 8631155
  8. 8631155
  9. 8631155
  10. 8631155
  11. 8631155
  12. 8631155
  13. 8631155
  14. 8631155
  15. 8631155
  16. 8631155
  17. 8631155
  18. 8631155
  19. 8631155
  20. 8631155
  21. 8631155
  22. 8631155
  23. 8631155
  24. 8631155
  25. 8631155
  26. 8631155
Contact Seller

$41,490

+ taxes & licensing

52,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8631155
  • Stock #: F4HJ41
  • VIN: JA4J24A55JZ615196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,500 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
Low Mileage!

With gas prices so high, you'll be glad you bought this Plug-In Hybrid Outlander. So visit us in-person or online to schedule your test drive!
EV Features

- DC Quick Charge Port
- Battery Warming System
- Paddle Shifters for Regenerative Braking

Key Features

- Power Sunroof
- Power & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 360° Camera
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Power Liftgate
- Premium Sound System
- Heated & Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Leather Interior

Safety Features

- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
TBD Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Turbo/Intercooled
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 2,370 kgs (5,225 lbs.)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver and front passenger seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: , 710-watt Rockford Fosgate Punch audio system, 9 speakers w/10" subwoofer, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service
USB input and voice control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
4 Cyl Engine
Plug-In Electric/Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers
Bluetooth hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio
3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2020 Kia Sorento LX ...
 43,076 KM
$35,890 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento LX ...
 40,216 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 64,763 KM
$35,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory