2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT AWD | Roof | HTD Seats
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$41,490
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8631155
- Stock #: F4HJ41
- VIN: JA4J24A55JZ615196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,500 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!
Low Mileage!
With gas prices so high, you'll be glad you bought this Plug-In Hybrid Outlander. So visit us in-person or online to schedule your test drive!
EV Features
- DC Quick Charge Port
- Battery Warming System
- Paddle Shifters for Regenerative Braking
Key Features
- Power Sunroof
- Power & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 360° Camera
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Power Liftgate
- Premium Sound System
- Heated & Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Leather Interior
Safety Features
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control
and more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
