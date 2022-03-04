2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

$41,490 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8631155

Stock #: F4HJ41

VIN: JA4J24A55JZ615196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rally Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 52,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 43 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate Driver Control Ride Control Suspension TBD Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Turbo/Intercooled Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic GVWR: 2,370 kgs (5,225 lbs.) Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/55R18 AS Wheels: 18" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 8-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Distance Pacing Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver and front passenger seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Rear Collision Warning Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Android Auto Apple CarPlay Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: , 710-watt Rockford Fosgate Punch audio system, 9 speakers w/10" subwoofer, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface... Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service USB input and voice control Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 4 Cyl Engine Plug-In Electric/Gasoline Fuel System Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers Bluetooth hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V 0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity

