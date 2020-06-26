2018 Nissan 370Z

Safety Security System

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

6 Cyl V6 Engine

Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.