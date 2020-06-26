Menu
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Coupe Manual local trade, 6 speed manual, low kms

2018 Nissan 370Z

Coupe Manual local trade, 6 speed manual, low kms

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305211
  • Stock #: F35YNE
  • VIN: JN1AZ4EH1JM570098
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

Safety
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • 6 Cyl V6 Engine
  • Gasoline Fuel System

