$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2018 Nissan Altima
2018 Nissan Altima
SV
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,807KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10200426
- Stock #: 1353
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP1JC167501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,807 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- Rebuilt
- Low Mileage; 73,807 Kms
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Rear-view Camera
And much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4