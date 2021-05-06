Menu
2018 Nissan Altima

49,450 KM

Details Description Features

$18,885

+ tax & licensing
$18,885

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Heated Seats! Back up Cam! Sunroof! Bluetooth!

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Heated Seats! Back up Cam! Sunroof! Bluetooth!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$18,885

+ taxes & licensing

49,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7088503
  Stock #: F3YP51
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP1JC183259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3YP51
  • Mileage 49,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

