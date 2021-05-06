2018 Nissan Altima

$18,885 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 4 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7088503

7088503 Stock #: F3YP51

F3YP51 VIN: 1N4AL3AP1JC183259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Interior

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3YP51

Mileage 49,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

