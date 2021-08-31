Menu
2018 Nissan Frontier

82,676 KM

Details Description Features

PRO-4X 4WD, Nav, Heated seats, Auto on/off headlights

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,676 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Parking Aid Sensor
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio
NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps
147 mm (5.8") colour touch-screen display
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/10 Speakers & Navigation -inc: Rockford Fosgate-powered audio system
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio con

