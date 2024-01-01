Menu
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2018 Nissan Kicks

18,497 KM

Details Description Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Kicks

SV | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

18,497KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CUXJL519262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monarch Orange/Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5EBWU
  • Mileage 18,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 205/55R17
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Manual air conditioning
pwr trunk release
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Power Options

Pwr door locks w/lockout protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
7.0" capacitive touchscreen display
3 USB ports (2 charging ports) and illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

