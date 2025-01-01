Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Experience urban adventure in this stylish 2018 Nissan Kicks SV! With its efficient 1.6L engine and CVT transmission, this compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets and highway cruising alike. - Low mileage at just 59,051 km - Deep Blue Pearl exterior with charcoal interior - Fuel-efficient with 7.7L/100km city and 6.6L/100km highway - New tires for enhanced performance and safety - Full service history for peace of mind - Front-wheel drive for responsive handling - Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Nissan Kicks! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2018 Nissan Kicks

59,051 KM

Details Description Features

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV New Tires | Full Service History | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
13083404

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV New Tires | Full Service History | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 13083404
  2. 13083404
  3. 13083404
  4. 13083404
  5. 13083404
Contact Seller

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,051KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU3JL524075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience urban adventure in this stylish 2018 Nissan Kicks SV! With its efficient 1.6L engine and CVT transmission, this compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets and highway cruising alike.

- Low mileage at just 59,051 km
- Deep Blue Pearl exterior with charcoal interior
- Fuel-efficient with 7.7L/100km city and 6.6L/100km highway
- New tires for enhanced performance and safety
- Full service history for peace of mind
- Front-wheel drive for responsive handling
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Nissan Kicks!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Siri Eyes Free
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
7.0" capacitive touchscreen display
3 USB ports (2 charging ports) and illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available 32,031 KM $41,980 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Hyundai PALISADE Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2026 Hyundai PALISADE Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 3,500 KM $62,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available 59,426 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Nissan Kicks