2018 Nissan Kicks
SV New Tires | Full Service History | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,051 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience urban adventure in this stylish 2018 Nissan Kicks SV! With its efficient 1.6L engine and CVT transmission, this compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets and highway cruising alike.
- Low mileage at just 59,051 km
- Deep Blue Pearl exterior with charcoal interior
- Fuel-efficient with 7.7L/100km city and 6.6L/100km highway
- New tires for enhanced performance and safety
- Full service history for peace of mind
- Front-wheel drive for responsive handling
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Vehicle Features
