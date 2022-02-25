$25,491+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3490
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Back up camera
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$25,491
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8419952
- Stock #: F4AHV1
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU4JL510590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red/Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4AHV1
- Mileage 25,210 KM
Vehicle Description
All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus
Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report
2018 Nissan Kicks SV Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Back up camera 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWD Cayenne Red/Super Black
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
