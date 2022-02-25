2018 Nissan Kicks

Sale $25,491 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 2 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red/Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,210 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable) 3.927 Axle Ratio Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: 205/55R17 Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Sport steering wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input Gasoline Fuel System

