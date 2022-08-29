2018 Nissan Micra

$17,906 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9046726

Stock #: F4R18W

VIN: 3N1CK3CP2JL250512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 81,192 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Temporary spare tire Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Floor mats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 4-Way Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

