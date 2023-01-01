Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

68,540 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Platinum No Accidents | Local

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

68,540KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60 -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
TIRES: 20"
Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and position memory, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers, Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, 8" colour display w/multi-tou...

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

