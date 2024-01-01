Menu
AWD Platinum| Pano Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Navigation, Blind spot, Rear Cam, 360 Cam, Power Tailgate, Remote Starter, Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise, Comfort Access, No Accidents!

2018 Nissan Murano

61,511 KM

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,511KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1JN156490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 156490
  • Mileage 61,511 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Platinum| Pano Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Navigation, Blind spot, Rear Cam, 360 Cam, Power Tailgate, Remote Starter, Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise, Comfort Access, No Accidents!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

