$31,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
AWD Platinum| Pano Roof/360 Cam/Bose/No Accidents
2018 Nissan Murano
AWD Platinum| Pano Roof/360 Cam/Bose/No Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 156490
- Mileage 61,511 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Platinum| Pano Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Navigation, Blind spot, Rear Cam, 360 Cam, Power Tailgate, Remote Starter, Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise, Comfort Access, No Accidents!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Security
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248