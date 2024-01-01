$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Murano
SL
2018 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MH4JN117408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24393A
- Mileage 87,281 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 113,833 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veloster w/Tech 127,274 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfinder S 166,696 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2018 Nissan Murano