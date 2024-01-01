$21,636+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
SL | No Accidents | Local Trade
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5WBA4
- Mileage 130,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Anyone interested in a local, one owner, premium condition SUV with no accidents? Whoever gets here first gets to agree and get a great vehicle.
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2018 Nissan Murano SL. This sleek SUV offers a premium driving experience with its powerful 3.5L engine and smooth automatic transmission, all wrapped in a striking Magnetic Black Metallic exterior.
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Fuel-efficient design, perfect for both city and highway driving
- Advanced infotainment system for seamless connectivity
- Ample cargo space for all your adventures
- Luxurious Black interior for a sophisticated ambiance
- Low mileage of only 130,803 km, ensuring many years of reliable service
Experience the Nissan Murano SL for yourself at Jaguar Lad Rover Winnipeg. Visit our website at www.winnipegjaguar.com to schedule a test drive or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience!
Dealer Permit #0112
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
