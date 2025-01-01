Menu
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Experience luxury and performance in this 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD. With its sleek Arctic Blue Metallic exterior and spacious black interior, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. - Powerful 3.5L V6 engine with smooth CVT transmission - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features including collision mitigation - Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving - Impressive fuel economy: 11.2L/100km city, 8.4L/100km highway At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit us in person, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the wheel? Book a test drive today and discover why this Nissan Murano could be your perfect match. Contact us for more information or to start your purchase journey. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

VIN 5N1AZ2MHXJN141907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience luxury and performance in this 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD. With its sleek Arctic Blue Metallic exterior and spacious black interior, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

- Powerful 3.5L V6 engine with smooth CVT transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Impressive fuel economy: 11.2L/100km city, 8.4L/100km highway

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit us in person, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the wheel? Book a test drive today and discover why this Nissan Murano could be your perfect match. Contact us for more information or to start your purchase journey.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60 -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio
HD radio and SiriusXM Traffic

