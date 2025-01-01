$22,994+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
SL Local Trade | Full Service History | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$22,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 107,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience luxury and performance in this 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD. With its sleek Arctic Blue Metallic exterior and spacious black interior, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
- Powerful 3.5L V6 engine with smooth CVT transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Impressive fuel economy: 11.2L/100km city, 8.4L/100km highway
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit us in person, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the wheel? Book a test drive today and discover why this Nissan Murano could be your perfect match. Contact us for more information or to start your purchase journey.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Birchwood Hyundai
204-633-2420