2018 Nissan Murano

76,396 KM

Details Description

$29,595

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

SL

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

76,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5938152
  • Stock #: F3K2JE
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0JN188234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K2JE
  • Mileage 76,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Seat Memory System
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Backup Camera
Navigation
Dual Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start
Power Moonroof
Power Adjustable Passenger Seat
Voice Recognition
Bluetooth Capability
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

