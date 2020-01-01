Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

29,568 KM

Details Description Features

$33,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Platinum AWD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Heated/Cooling Seats | No Accidents

Platinum AWD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Heated/Cooling Seats | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

29,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289746
  • Stock #: F3PJ4N
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN195112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,568 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
- 1 extra oil change
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

