2018 Nissan Murano

32,471 KM

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV AWD | Heated Seats and Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

32,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289767
  • Stock #: F3PUUY
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6JN132153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,471 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Panoramic
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine

