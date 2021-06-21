Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

35,500 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

SL* AWD/Sunroof/Heated Seats/NAVIGATION

SL* AWD/Sunroof/Heated Seats/NAVIGATION

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

35,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7419602
  • Stock #: 25067
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH4JN168049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** COMFORT, CONVENIENCE and RELIABILITY checks all the boxes in this BEAUTIFUL 2018 Nissan Murano SL! Well equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

