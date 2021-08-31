2018 Nissan Murano

$29,448 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 9 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7743303

7743303 Stock #: F46U7B

F46U7B VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3JN156796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 63,982 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Options Power Steering Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

