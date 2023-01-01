2018 Nissan Murano

Sale $33,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 0 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9639568

9639568 Stock #: F4Y1B9

F4Y1B9 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6JN189632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4Y1B9

Mileage 39,071 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Analog Appearance Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60 -inc: remote engine start Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Windows Sunroof Convenience Remote Engine Starter Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.