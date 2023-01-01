Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

118,387 KM

Details

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Midnight Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Midnight Edition

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 10323105
  2. 10323105
  3. 10323105
  4. 10323105
  5. 10323105
  6. 10323105
  7. 10323105
  8. 10323105
Contact Seller

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10323105
  • Stock #: 23353
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC628196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23353
  • Mileage 118,387 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 71,594 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 27,742 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 118,387 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory