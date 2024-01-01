Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

62,275 KM

Details Description Features

$28,965

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Leather | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Leather | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$28,965

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,275KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM9JC675731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/55R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Heated & Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and driver's seat power lumbar support
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$28,965

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Nissan Pathfinder