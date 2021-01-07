Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

85,036 KM

Details Description Features

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Leather, Heated/Cooling Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Leather, Heated/Cooling Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6506542
  2. 6506542
  3. 6506542
  4. 6506542
  5. 6506542
  6. 6506542
  7. 6506542
  8. 6506542
  9. 6506542
  10. 6506542
  11. 6506542
  12. 6506542
  13. 6506542
  14. 6506542
  15. 6506542
  16. 6506542
  17. 6506542
  18. 6506542
  19. 6506542
  20. 6506542
  21. 6506542
  22. 6506542
  23. 6506542
  24. 6506542
  25. 6506542
  26. 6506542
  27. 6506542
  28. 6506542
  29. 6506542
  30. 6506542
Contact Seller
Sale

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

85,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6506542
  • Stock #: F3TF2T
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC616999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,036 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Power Steering
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
3RD ROW SEATING
Front Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Mirror integrated turn signals
Windows-Power
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Ford Edge SEL T...
 23,993 KM
$25,898 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S ...
 12,486 KM
$22,342 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL
 63,200 KM
$24,212 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory