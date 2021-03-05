2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Windows-Power Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission

