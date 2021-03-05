Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

39,965 KM

Details Description Features

$30,491

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Tech Accident Free, Navigation, Remote Start, Blind Spot Warning

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

$30,491

+ taxes & licensing

39,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6632516
  • Stock #: F3UEU5
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM6JC676626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,965 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 1 Complimentary Oil Change
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train Warranty Extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Grad Rebates Available
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr Theft Insurance
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Windows-Power
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

