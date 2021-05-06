Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

50,564 KM

$33,607

+ tax & licensing
$33,607

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$33,607

+ taxes & licensing

50,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7079563
  • Stock #: F3WV6X
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM2JC644854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WV6X
  • Mileage 50,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum | 4WD | V6 CVT with Xtronic 4WD Blue

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 3469 kilometers below market average!

4WD, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Dual Climate Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/13 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Dealer Permit #4240

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

