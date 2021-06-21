Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

82,949 KM

$30,959

+ tax & licensing
$30,959

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum * 4WD/7 SEATER/REMOTE STARTER/NAVIGATION

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum * 4WD/7 SEATER/REMOTE STARTER/NAVIGATION

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$30,959

+ taxes & licensing

82,949KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7489224
  Stock #: 24989A
  VIN: 5N1DR2MMXJC603825

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 24989A
  Mileage 82,949 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, NAVIGATION, 7 SEATER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** COMFORT, CONVENIENCE and RELIABILITY checks all the boxes in this 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum! Well equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, NAVIGATION, 7 SEATER and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING
Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

