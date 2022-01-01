2018 Nissan Pathfinder

$38,991 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 8 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8132881

8132881 Stock #: F4C9T9

F4C9T9 VIN: 5N1DR2MM2JC629335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C9T9

Mileage 88,835 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 5.25 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L DI V6 GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.) Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy Tires: P235/55R20 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents NissanConnect Services Tracker System Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Heated & Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and driver's seat power lumbar support 60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera NissanConnect Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Around View Monitor Front Camera Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers digital signal processor Bluetooth hands-free phone system 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier turn-by-turn navigation directions Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Comfort rear air conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 8" colour display w/multi-touch control streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Gasoline Fuel System MP3/WMA CD playback capability Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: NissanConnect w/mobile apps auxiliary audio inpu

