Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

88,835 KM

Details Description Features

$38,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD, Nav, DVD Player, Heated/cooling seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD, Nav, DVD Player, Heated/cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8132881
  2. 8132881
  3. 8132881
  4. 8132881
  5. 8132881
  6. 8132881
  7. 8132881
  8. 8132881
  9. 8132881
  10. 8132881
  11. 8132881
  12. 8132881
  13. 8132881
  14. 8132881
  15. 8132881
  16. 8132881
  17. 8132881
  18. 8132881
  19. 8132881
  20. 8132881
  21. 8132881
  22. 8132881
  23. 8132881
  24. 8132881
  25. 8132881
  26. 8132881
  27. 8132881
  28. 8132881
  29. 8132881
  30. 8132881
Contact Seller

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

88,835KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8132881
  • Stock #: F4C9T9
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM2JC629335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C9T9
  • Mileage 88,835 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, Nav, DVD Player, Heated/cooling seats V6 CVT with Xtronic 4WD Pearl White

4WD, 3rd row seats: bench, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Entertainment system, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/13 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/55R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Heated & Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and driver's seat power lumbar support
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
digital signal processor
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
rear air conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Gasoline Fuel System
MP3/WMA CD playback capability
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: NissanConnect w/mobile apps
auxiliary audio inpu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 88,835 KM
$38,991 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta ST ...
 71,258 KM
$17,992 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti Q50 3....
 57,143 KM
$37,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory