2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Sale $28,991 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 2 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245092

9245092 Stock #: F4RR3F

F4RR3F VIN: 5N1DR2MM6JC645246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4RR3F

Mileage 132,272 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 5.25 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L DI V6 GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.) Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Windows-Power Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.