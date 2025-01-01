$23,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F678DC
- Mileage 55,129 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD. This accident-free gem is ready to elevate your driving experience with its low mileage and impressive features.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious 5-passenger SUV with versatile 60-40 folding rear seats
- Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats for those chilly mornings
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for effortless parking
- Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control
- Bluetooth connectivity and USB port for seamless device integration
- Efficient 2.0L engine paired with smooth XTRONIC CVT transmission
Don't miss out on this exceptional Qashqai! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience it firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly team for any questions. Your next adventure awaits act now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Birchwood Nissan
204-261-3490