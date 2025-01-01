Menu
AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up Camera Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD. This accident-free gem is ready to elevate your driving experience with its low mileage and impressive features. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Spacious 5-passenger SUV with versatile 60-40 folding rear seats - Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats for those chilly mornings - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for effortless parking - Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control - Bluetooth connectivity and USB port for seamless device integration - Efficient 2.0L engine paired with smooth XTRONIC CVT transmission Dont miss out on this exceptional Qashqai! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience it firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly team for any questions. Your next adventure awaits act now! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2018 Nissan Qashqai

55,129 KM

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

12585209

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,129KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR4JW258609

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F678DC
  • Mileage 55,129 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD. This accident-free gem is ready to elevate your driving experience with its low mileage and impressive features.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious 5-passenger SUV with versatile 60-40 folding rear seats
- Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats for those chilly mornings
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for effortless parking
- Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control
- Bluetooth connectivity and USB port for seamless device integration
- Efficient 2.0L engine paired with smooth XTRONIC CVT transmission

Don't miss out on this exceptional Qashqai! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience it firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly team for any questions. Your next adventure awaits act now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Locks

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Seating

Rear bench seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 5" colour monitor
hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free

