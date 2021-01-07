Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

33,889 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV w/Sunroof & Heated Seats

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV w/Sunroof & Heated Seats

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

33,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6603893
  • Stock #: 253230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 253230
  • Mileage 33,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Great things really do come in small packages as you can see with this 1 owner, low KM 2018 Nissan Qashqai with All-Wheel Drive in popular SV trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated seats, sunroof, back-up camera, Bluetooth and alloy rims. Drive it home for $156 bi-weekly + tax over 84 months at 5.99% OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
PEARL WHITE
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

