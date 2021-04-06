Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

28,082 KM

Details

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

SL AWD w/Leather & Sunroof *Low KM*

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

28,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6894510
  • Stock #: 254460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nitro Lime Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Great things really do come in small packages as you can see in this low KM 2018 Nissan Qashqai with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived in top of the line SL trim! This fuel efficient, easy to park SUV is loaded with options such as: heated leather seating, sunroof, 360 degree camera system, navigation, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

