2018 Nissan Qashqai

Sale $22,991 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 5 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7345691

7345691 Stock #: F43TC8

F43TC8 VIN: JN1BJ1CP1JW109153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,503 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.