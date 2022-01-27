Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Qashqai

47,406 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S Two Sets of tires, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Back up camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S Two Sets of tires, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Back up camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8153386
  2. 8153386
  3. 8153386
  4. 8153386
  5. 8153386
  6. 8153386
  7. 8153386
  8. 8153386
  9. 8153386
  10. 8153386
  11. 8153386
  12. 8153386
  13. 8153386
  14. 8153386
  15. 8153386
  16. 8153386
  17. 8153386
  18. 8153386
  19. 8153386
  20. 8153386
  21. 8153386
  22. 8153386
  23. 8153386
  24. 8153386
  25. 8153386
  26. 8153386
  27. 8153386
  28. 8153386
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

47,406KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8153386
  • Stock #: F4CHN7
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP7JW187243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CHN7
  • Mileage 47,406 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2018 Nissan Qashqai S Bluetooth, Heated seats, Back up camera 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic FWD Glacier White

Cloth Seat Trim, Heated front seats, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.44 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 1,910 kgs (4,211 lbs)
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Steel w/Full Covers
Tires: 215/65R16 All-Season
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 15,352 KM
$31,991 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 E...
 47,526 KM
$44,991 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX80 L...
 35,719 KM
$73,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory