2018 Nissan Qashqai S Two Sets of tires, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Back up camera

Sale $22,991 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 4 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

F4CHN7 VIN: JN1BJ1CP7JW187243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,406 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.44 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 GVWR: 1,910 kgs (4,211 lbs) Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Sport steering wheel Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Steel w/Full Covers Tires: 215/65R16 All-Season Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.