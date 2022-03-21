2018 Nissan Qashqai

$28,500 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 9 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871311

8871311 Stock #: 22309

22309 VIN: JN1BJ1CR1JW209044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Palatial Ruby Metallic]

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22309

Mileage 71,989 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.